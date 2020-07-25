Sheriff’s office: Florin homicide victim targeted by shooter

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County investigators believe a man who was shot and killed Friday morning was targeted by the shooter.

Just after 11 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says someone called in to report a shooting on Harvest Woods Drive near Orchard Woods Circle in Florin.

Deputies found a 23-year-old man who had been shot once, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders tried lafe-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

At this time, investigators say they have not uncovered a motive and there is no information about a suspect or suspects.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once next of kin is notified, according to the sheriff’s office.

