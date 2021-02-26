Sheriff’s office: Grenade launchers among weapons found in Carmichael home

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the arrest of a Carmichael man whose home they say contained roughly 100 weapons and replica dynamite.

Officials say Bradley Bodai called the sheriff’s office just before 2 a.m. on Thursday stating the people who were supposed to be repairing a gas leak were instead eating his food and said he had them at gunpoint.

The dispatch heard a gunshot shortly after and 38-year-old Bodai said he had shot someone, according to the sheriff’s office. Bodai surrendered once deputies arrived at his home on Mission Avenue and Anne Way, investigators said.

Deputies say when they searched the home for any possible victims, they found no one and it was apparent Bodai was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Due to Bodai’s acute state of mental health, a Gun Violence Restraining Order was sought and signed by a judge, the sheriff’s office said.

A massive cache of guns, ammunition, weaponry hardware and ballistic safety equipment was taken from the home on Thursday.

Investigators say they also found a large gun safe contained what appeared to be three sticks of dynamite with a charge timer that prompted an evacuation order of a half-mile radius, affecting 1,800 residences. The dynamite later turned out to be a realistic-looking fake, according to deputies.

Deputies say about 30,000 AK-47 rounds, 5,000 AR-15 rounds and tens of thousands of semiautomatic handgun rounds were recovered. In addition to 21 semiautomatic handguns, four revolvers, 18 rifles and three shotguns, investigators found three Polish-made grenade launchers, many armor-piercing rounds, firearm silencers, equipment to manufacture firearm silencers and an array of ballistic safety equipment.

Some of the weapons had been modified to legally be considered assault rifles under California Penal Code, according to officials.

Initially, Bodai was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a single misdemeanor charge of discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and placed on a mental health hold.

Bodai has since been charged with 19 felony charges of possession of an assault weapon and is being held on $250,000 Bail.