Sheriff’s Office: Helicopter crew rescues injured hiker in Colfax

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Rescue crews in Placer County used a helicopter to recover an injured hiker at a trailhead in Colfax Saturday afternoon.

The hiker suffered minor injuries at Steven’s Trailhead before rescue crews were sent at 12:45 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office sent out its Falcon 30 helicopter to help Cal Fire hoist the hiker onboard before being flown to a waiting ambulance.

The hiker was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office shared video of the rescue on Facebook below: