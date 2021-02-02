Sheriff’s office: Homemade explosive made out of a paintball air tank found in Campo Seco

CAMPO SECO, Calif. (KTXL) — Calaveras County’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called out last month to Campo Seco, where a homemade explosive device was found after malfunctioning.

On Jan. 23 around 10:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office says an East Bay Municipal District employee called 911 after finding what they thought was a defective pipe bomb near a portable bathroom.

Deputies and EOD Unit members were called to the area near Campo Seco Road near Chileno Street and discovered what the sheriff’s office described as a paintball air tank. Someone had filled the tank with gun powder and affixed a fuse.

The homemade device did not detonate but the sheriff’s office said if it had, “it could have caused serious injury.”

Officials could not provide any information about who left the device or a motive and said they are still investigating.