Sheriff’s office: Standoff in Carmichael ends after 5 hours

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said an hours-long standoff ended overnight in Carmichael.

The incident started Monday around 6 p.m. after a family disturbance call.

Deputies said they were called back after 9 p.m., but the man who the family said was “causing a disturbance” had already left.

The sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the man’s car a short time later and pursued.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man hit a center median near Grant Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, and deputies surrounded the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the man sat in his car for about five hours until negotiators talked him out peacefully around 1:30 a.m Tuesday.

Large police presence in the area of Grant Ave. & Fair Oaks Blvd. for a barricaded subject in a vehicle. Please avoid the area. PIO is at the command post at Bel Air, 4005 Manzanita. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.