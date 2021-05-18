Sheriff’s office identifies 2 men who drowned in God’s Bath swimming hole

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were identified by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Monday after they were pulled underwater at God’s Bath swimming hole and died.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Rinoel Villena from Daly City and 20-year-old Benedict Rozario from Pittsburg were with a large group Friday visiting the swimming hole at the Tuolumne River Canyon.

Both men drowned when they were caught by the water’s strong current and whirlpool, the sheriff’s office says.

A third person jumped into the water but was able to surface downstream.

The sheriff’s office originally said three people had drowned in the water. Due to the remote location, the sheriff’s office says there was a miscommunication regarding their initial reports.