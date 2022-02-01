Sheriff’s office investigates after driver wearing law enforcement uniform pulls over vehicle in Loomis

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pickup truck driver who pulled someone over in Loomis and appeared to pretend to be a law enforcement officer.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday around 5:30 p.m., a dark-colored, unmarked Nissan Frontier flashed red and blue lights at another vehicle.

That driver pulled over for the pickup truck driver, who did not identify himself but was wearing a dark green law enforcement uniform, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s officials did not describe what was said after the motorist stopped for the pickup truck.

Investigators said they are now looking for the Nissan driver, who was 6 feet tall and had dark hair and facial hair. His four-door Frontier had a black toolbox in the back.

A video posted by the sheriff’s office shows the truck stopped at a light before driving off.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver has been asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 530-886-5375.