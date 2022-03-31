(KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Union Mine High School is on lockdown as they investigate a report of an explosion or gunfire in the area.

Authorities said they responded to the area just after 2 p.m. and are trying to find the source of the “reported sounds.”

The sheriff’s office said they have “significant resources” at the school.

“At this time there have been no injured persons located, or reports of anyone being injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The school said in an email that there is “no immediate threat to our students or staff.” According to the school, the sheriff’s office is investigating the surrounding area and doing a complete walkthrough of the campus.

Mother Lode Union School District said that Charles F. Brown Elementary, which is near Union Mine, was also placed on lockdown.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area as the sheriff’s office investigates.

This is a developing story.