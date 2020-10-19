Sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Sacramento Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received two calls: One caller said they heard gunshots, and the other reported seeing someone on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Around 5:34 p.m., deputies went to Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road and found the injured person.

The sheriff’s office says the reported victim had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

They have not released any other information and are asking anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115.