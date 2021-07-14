Sheriff’s office investigating death in Diamond Springs

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Diamond Springs.

The sheriff’s office said they have a significant law enforcement presence in the area of Fowler Lane, near Pleasant Valley Road.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Fowler Lane was closed from Panther Lane to Short Road.

Commuters were advised to use North Circle Drive and Canyon Valley Road to reach Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 49.

