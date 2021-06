MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and death near Modesto Junior College West Campus.

The sheriff’s office said they’re investigating at a home near Blue Gum and Dakota avenues.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A person was found dead at the home, the sheriff’s office said. Their cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.