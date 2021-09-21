Sheriff’s office investigating in-custody death at Sacramento County Main Jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was in their custody.

Deputies were alerted by the man’s cellmate just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday that he appeared to not be breathing. They did CPR but personnel later declared him dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 54-year-old man had been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 10 for a parole violation and was to be released on Sept. 24.

The sheriff’s office said there were no visible injuries and that they do not suspect foul play. The man’s identity will be released when the coroner’s office determines a cause of death.