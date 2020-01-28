Sheriff's office investigating officer-involved shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Monday night a deputy shot at an armed man who had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

Around 5:50 p.m., a San Joaquin County deputy and a Stockton officer were surveilling 19-year-old Johnnie Earl Ross on Montclair Street near Pock Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports Ross’ arrest warrant stemmed from a gun-related charge and deputies had previously interacted with the 19-year-old during other incidents.

While the deputy and officer sat in a car in the Stockton neighborhood, Ross walked up to them holding a firearm. The sheriff’s office says he then “racked the slide, and ejected an unspent round.”

“In fear of his safety,” the deputy shot at Ross, wounding him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Ross ran into a nearby home where a search warrant was later served. Inside, officials found a loaded gun and ammunition, which matched the round ejected by Ross earlier in the night.

Ross was hospitalized and on Tuesday was in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

No deputies or officers were hurt in the shooting.

