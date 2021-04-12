Sheriff’s office: Large law enforcement presence in South Sacramento after deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento officials say there is a large law enforcement presence in a South Sacramento neighborhood following a deadly shooting.

Just after 2 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue, south of Fruitridge Road.

At the scene, they found one person who had been shot multiple times, according to a public information officer.

That person died from their wounds.

Sheriff PIO: One person died from multiple gunshots. Suspect gone. No more details yet on this shooting that happened just after 2 pm on Dewey & Iowa. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/f79ue9wMro — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) April 12, 2021

The public information officer for the sheriff’s office could not provide any information about the shooter.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.