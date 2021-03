SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a deadly shooting happened in North Highlands Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened near Watt Avenue and A Street, and fatally injured one person.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Large police presence at Watt Ave & A Street in North Highlands for a shooting. PIO enroute. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 21, 2021

