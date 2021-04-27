Sheriff’s office: Lost man found by farmworkers in Yolo County, his car discovered burned in a field

A burned car found in a Yolo County field near County Road 36 and County Road 106 Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.)

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who was missing for at least two days was found Saturday by farmworkers in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office described the missing person as “a disoriented elderly man” who was found in a field near County Road 36 and County Road 106.

Officials said the man was reported missing in Sonoma County on Thursday.

A burned car was found nearby and investigators learned that the car was “driven to the area by the elderly man after getting lost,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said they do not yet know how the car fire started.

Officials said the man was reunited with his family.