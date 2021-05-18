Sheriff’s office: Male hospitalized following shooting involving deputies in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A male has been hospitalized following a shooting involving Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Detectives are investigating near Finch and South McClure roads in Modesto, the sheriff’s office said. The incident started with a “lengthy vehicle pursuit in the city.”

Deputies said the pursuit started near North Carpenter Road and Torrid Avenue around 2 a.m. when they attempted to pull a driver over.

No deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s office asks commuters to avoid the area.

Detectives w/SCSO are currently investigating an officer involved shooting @ Finch/McClure in Modesto. A lengthy vehicle pursuit started in the city culminating in a critical incident. Sheriff’s deputies personnel are safe. A male has been taken to the hospital. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7sGt9wzNt1 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.