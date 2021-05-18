Sheriff’s office: Male hospitalized following shooting involving deputies in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A male has been hospitalized following a shooting involving Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Detectives are investigating near Finch and South McClure roads in Modesto, the sheriff’s office said. The incident started with a “lengthy vehicle pursuit in the city.”
Deputies said the pursuit started near North Carpenter Road and Torrid Avenue around 2 a.m. when they attempted to pull a driver over.
No deputies were hurt.
The sheriff’s office asks commuters to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.