Sheriff’s office: Male hospitalized following shooting involving deputies in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A male has been hospitalized following a shooting involving Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Detectives are investigating near Finch and South McClure roads in Modesto, the sheriff’s office said. The incident started with a “lengthy vehicle pursuit in the city.”

Deputies said the pursuit started near North Carpenter Road and Torrid Avenue around 2 a.m. when they attempted to pull a driver over.

No deputies were hurt.

The sheriff’s office asks commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

