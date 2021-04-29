Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Yuba City neighborhood

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Yuba City man was shot and killed Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jugdeep Mann was shot multiple times near Allen and Anthony ways just after 9:30 a.m.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Roberto Robinson, ran from the area and barricaded himself in a nearby home, the sheriff’s office says.

Robinson was arrested hours later after he surrendered to law enforcement.

Officers are still investigating and have not released information about what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says he was booked on suspicion of homicide and several other charges.