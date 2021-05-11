Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Yuba County after investigators say they searched his home and found firearms in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says they served a search warrant Monday at a home on Arboga Road, north of Butterfly Lane in Olivehurst around 3 p.m.

Investigators say the search was part of an ongoing investigation into a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday on Beverly Avenue near College Way.

Officials say no one was injured in the shooting but a home with people inside and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

During the search, three handguns were found and investigators arrested 23-year-old Jorge SotoMayor-Sanchez of Olivehurst was arrested on multiple weapon charges.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.