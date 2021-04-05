Sheriff’s office: Man arrested in Tuolumne County for mass shooting threats

WILLOW SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is behind bars in Tuolumne County after threatening the FBI with a mass shooting attack.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they were alerted by the FBI about Amelio Eredio Renteria and pulled him over in Willow Springs Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they found drug paraphernalia in Renteria’s pocket but no sign of weapons.

During their investigation, deputies said Renteria confessed to contacting the FBI and making threats to carry out an attack in Tuolumne County.

Officials said after a search warrant was obtained, investigators seized multiple firearms at Renteria’s home.

Renteria was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the investigations division at 209-694-2900.