Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Monday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:10 p.m. they received multiple reports of several gunshots being fired in the area near West La Loma Drive.

When Rancho Cordova police responded, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Despite life-saving measures by the officers, police said fire personnel declared the man dead once they arrived.

Sheriff’s officials said crime scene investigators collected evidence and police officers interviewed witnesses, but no information about the victim or the shooter was released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.