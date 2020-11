SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after being shot several times Sunday.

Deputies went to 43rd Street near 15th Avenue just after midnight, having received reports of gunshots.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man with multiple “gunshot wounds to the upper body.”

He was taken to a local hospital and died hours later.

There is no information on a shooter.

This is a developing story.