Sheriff’s Office: Man dies at hospital after being shot in Keyes

KEYES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Keyes Friday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the shooting on Isabella Avenue near Cora Way at 11:35 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Detectives are investigating and no additional information was released about the shooter nor the victim.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Veronica Esquivez at 209-652-1792.