Sheriff’s Office: Man dies from burns after sleeping under overpass

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Monday morning in Modesto after being found critically burned.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the man suffered life-threatening burns to his body while sleeping under the Highway 99 overpass near Pecos Avenue.

After being burned, sheriff’s office officials said the man walked north about one-third of a mile on South 7th Street until he came to his family’s home just south of Blankenburg Avenue and they called 911 at 9:30 a.m.

No information was released on how the man was burned or why he was sleeping underneath the overpass down the street.

The man was taken by medical helicopter to an out-of-county hospital for treatment but he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating.

If anyone has anything to share related to this investigation, then they are urged to contact Detective Veronica Esquivez at 209-652-1792.

This story is developing.