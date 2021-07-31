Sheriff’s Office: Man dies in truck fire while evading authorities in Amador County

PIONEER, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died in Pioneer after crashing his truck while attempting to flee from authorities Friday night, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said they were notified about a suspicious man in the Overland Drive area around 6:47 p.m.

The caller said the man was last seen trying to steal a vehicle from their property and thought the man would try another theft.

The caller gave a description of the man and his vehicle, a yellow Chevrolet pick-up truck, according to deputies.

Deputies came to investigate but the pick-up truck wasn’t located until 7:23 p.m.

An Amador County Sheriff’s deputy saw that the pick-up truck had an expired registration and tried to pull the driver over.

The deputy said the driver sped away instead of stopping.

The deputy chased the pick-up truck for about three minutes before the truck crossed the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

The deputy said the driver looked like he overcorrected when attempting to dodge traffic and went off the roadway and crashed into a power pole.

The man’s truck was then “instantly engulfed in flames,” according to the release.

Sheriff’s officials said the flames started a vegetation fire in the tree line but fire crews were able to put out the blaze around 7:37 p.m.

The man was found dead inside the pick-up truck once the fire was put out.

No additional information about the man was released.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story is developing.

