Sheriff’s office: Man fatally shot in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally shot in Sacramento early Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say the shooting happened before 1:39 a.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Hemlock Street.

When authorities arrived, they say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Despite first responders providing medical aid, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and no additional details about the shooter nor the victim were released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.