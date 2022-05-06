SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in South Sacramento.

Before 11:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said it received a call reporting that someone was lying on a sidewalk near a home on Southwest Avenue.

Deputies responded to the call and found a man with one gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed life-saving measures on the man, but Sacramento Metro Fire personnel later pronounced him dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said that investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene, but information regarding a suspect is not available at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of his family.

For anyone with information regarding this investigation, detectives are asking to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

Tip information can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.