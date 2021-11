SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in South Sacramento Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Florin Road and 65th Street.

Deputies found a man, who had been shot in the head, inside a car, officials said. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.