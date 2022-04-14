Editor’s note: This story is corrected to reflect that the victim is the father

ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a large law enforcement presence in a Rosemont neighborhood after Sacramento County deputies said a man shot and killed his father.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place near the intersection of Tallyho Drive and Henley Way intersection. The public is being asked to avoid the area as Tallyho Drive is blocked off.

After 9 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a “frantic” 911 call from someone reporting that a family member had been shot inside their home on Avante Way, Sgt. Rod Grassmann of the Sacramento County’s Sheriff’s Office told FOX40.

Grassmann said that the shooter left the residence but was later detained by deputies just a few blocks away.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

One man is dead after @sacsheriff say his son shot him this morning. Details to come on @FOX40. pic.twitter.com/1xNNL4QJMk — Jeannie Nguyen FOX40 (@JeannieNguyenTV) April 14, 2022

“I don’t know what the motive might be at this time,” Grassmann told FOX40. “There may be a mental health component to it. We’ll be looking at that and we’ll know more later on.”

The identities of the shooter and the victim have not been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.