SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Rand Hawkins Jr. was arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night.

Deputies first became aware of the shooting when ShotSpotter was activated twice near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 48th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies then found a 48-year-old man who had been shot five times. He was treated by deputies and then taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Hawkins Jr. was arrested by another agency and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He is allegedly on probation and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115.