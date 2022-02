ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot inside a Planet Fitness gym in Arden-Arcade Sunday afternoon.

At 4:39 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 that two men inside the Planet Fitness on Watt Avenue near El Camino Avenue were involved in the shooting.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other man was taken into custody.

No information was released on what happened before the shooting.

This story is developing.