Sheriff’s office: Man stabbed to death in Arden-Arcade, arrested suspect knew the victim

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning in the Arden-Arcade area and his alleged killer has been arrested.

Around 1:45 a.m., Sacramento County deputies received a call about a man who had been stabbed on Villanova Circle near Bell Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found a 37-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect, 31-year-old Jordan Rene Perez of Sacramento, was detained at the scene. He was later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect knew one another but they have not uncovered a motive behind the deadly attack.

Anyone with information about the homicide has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).