TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Angels Camp man is accused of stealing packages from multiple homes after disguising himself as a delivery driver, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received a report of a stolen package on April 14. After deputies watched surveillance footage in the area, they saw someone, who they said is a suspect, driving a white sedan.

While watching the footage, the sheriff’s office said it appeared a man was pretending to deliver packages. According to the sheriff’s office, the man stopped in front of a home, approached the residence, and stole or swapped packages on the porch.

The next day, the Sonora Police Department received a report of stolen package theft and it allegedly involved the same suspect. The sheriff’s office said deputies and Sonora police officers watched surveillance footage to try to identify the license plate of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers discovered in the footage that the suspect was from Angels Camp. Angels Camp police officers became involved in the investigation to help the sheriff’s office find the vehicle.

Courtesy of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

On April 26, deputies issued a search warrant at a home near Suzanne Drive in Angels Camp and during their search, the sheriff’s office said it identified 12 potential victims of package theft.

The victims were identified after deputies recovered multiple packages and property inside the man’s vehcile and home, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the suspect’s name and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are in the process of contacting and identifying victims and returning their property.