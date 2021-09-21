Sheriff’s office: Modesto mother saves 3-year-old from attempted kidnapper

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County deputies arrested a Modesto woman on Monday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said around 3 p.m. they had received a call about a woman and homeowner arguing on North Emerald Avenue.

According to the family, their 3-year-old was playing in the front yard when a woman tried to kidnap her. The girl’s mother quickly grabbed her daughter and pushed the woman away.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Crystal Melena. Deputies said the family provided a description of Melena and the car she was driving, along with the license plate number.

They later found her on Monterey Avenue near the Modesto airport and arrested her. According to the sheriff’s office, Melena believed the girl was her own daughter and wanted her back.

The 3-year-old girl was not harmed, the sheriff’s office said.