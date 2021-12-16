Law enforcement: Nationwide TikTok shooting rumors not credible

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — TikTok rumors threatening nationwide school shootings are not credible, local law enforcement reported Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office described a screenshot shared on TikTok, which reads in part, “Attention everyone who goes to GHS.” County law enforcement also said the screenshot did not include the name “Gregori,” referencing Gregori High School in Modesto.

According to investigators, the screenshot had been circulating around the country.

The claims posted on TikTok alleged shootings would happen on Friday.

“It appears to be some sort of viral hoax or Tik Tok trend to report false bomb threats or school shootings,” the sheriff’s office wrote Wednesday.

By Thursday, numerous local law enforcement agencies and schools had responded to the rumors.

The Gilroy Police Department said officers were working with the Gilroy Unified School District, which has contacted parents and staff. As a precaution, classes at Gilroy High School were canceled Friday.

Washington Unified, Davis Joint Unified and San Juan Unified school districts all informed families about the TikTok shooting rumors, but said there were no threats directly targeting any of their schools.

TikTok tweeted a statement after law enforcement and schools across the country responded to the reported posts.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” TikTok’s Communications Team Twitter account wrote.

At Carmichael’s Jesuit High School in October, families were alerted of a photo on Snapchat mentioning an alleged shooting planned at a school with the letters “JHS.” The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI notified the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest at Jupiter High School in Florida. The student arrested claimed he made the threatening post as a joke.