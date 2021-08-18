Sheriff’s Office: Nevada man arrested for sexual battery after multiple encounters in Placer County

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — A Nevada man was captured last week after evading authorities and sexually battering at least two women in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Joseph Bonnie, of Fernley, Nevada, was captured after an hourslong manhunt last Thursday.

At 5:15 p.m. that day, deputies responded to Canyon Way in Colfax after being alerted to a man who inappropriately touched a female passenger on a Greyhound commuter bus.

According to sheriff’s officials, one of their deputies found the man walking on the shoulder of Interstate 80, but when the man saw the deputy, he took off across the freeway.

Authorities, with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, tried to find the man, but he got away.

Later that day, investigators said a female driver stopped to pick up a man who she thought was a stranded motorist. Once picked up, the man forced himself on the driver and inappropriately touched her.

The driver drove off with the man still partially inside the car. Sheriff’s officials said she was able to escape after the man fell out of the car as she sped off.

Soon after, officials said a CHP officer found the man on the side of the freeway, but he was still able to evade capture.

Placer County deputies searched for hours with help from their helicopter unit and were able to locate the man and arrest him.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bonnie and said there was a warrant for his arrest in Lassen County.

Bonnie was found with two glass smoking pipes, four Xanax pills, one oxycodone pill and two concealed knives when he was arrested, according to officials.

Deputies said Bonnie is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery and resisting a peace officer.