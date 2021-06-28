Sheriff’s Office: Olivehurst woman’s vehicle crashed into tree while she engaged in sexual acts with a minor

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Olivehurst woman was arrested last Thursday after detectives learned her vehicle hit a tree while she was allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spoke with a woman last Wednesday who told them her son admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of his adult co-workers, 30-year-old Kimberly Carnahan.

That’s when deputies said the boy told them about the crash.

The following day, the sheriff’s office said Carnahan was arrested on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18 and oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, as well as sending harmful matter to a minor and threatening a witness.

She was booked into the Sutter County Jail and her bail was set at $100,000. A court date was set for Monday afternoon.