Sheriff’s office: Oroville woman arrested for statutory rape after detectives find video evidence

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday an Oroville woman was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of “having unlawful sexual contact” with at least two minors.

Butte County detectives say they obtained a video of 36-year-old Aimee Few with a minor. Detectives later found additional evidence that led them to a second victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, Few was arrested on May 12 during a traffic stop in Chico.

Deputies found electronic devices during the arrest and the sheriff’s office says additional evidence related to the investigation was discovered on them.

Few was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces two felony counts of statutory rape. She has also posted bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of July 30.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation has been asked to call Detective Tristan Harper at 530-538-7671.