Sheriff’s office: Oroville woman calls 911 saying son murdered her husband

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing his father.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call around noon Thursday from an Oroville woman who said her son murdered her husband.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived at VE Ave and Oak Knoll Way and declared 63-year-old Jerry Anderson dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jerry Anderson suffered a traumatic head wound.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office says detectives “gathered evidence and information” that led them to believe 28-year-old Tyler Anderson may have been responsible for his father’s death.

Tyler Anderson was arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to call BCSO detectives at 530-538-7671.