Sheriff’s office pauses social visitations at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office decided to pause social visitations at a correctional center citing COVID-19 concerns.

Visitations at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center will end at 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the decision is a “precautionary measure in an effort to mitigate unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”

There are no COVID-19 cases at RCCC, according to the sheriff’s office Dec. 22 update.

Prior to visitations being canceled, RCCC held limited visitations with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Visitors and inmates had their temperatures screened and they had to wear masks. The number of people allowed to visit was also being limited.

The sheriff’s office said legal and professional visitations will still be allowed.