Sheriff’s office: Person stabbed at Jackson Rancheria

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A male victim was taken to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed at Jackson Rancheria Casino and Resort.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2 p.m., a 911 caller said she had stabbed someone at the casino.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office says a victim arrived in the Sutter Amador Hospital emergency room with a stab wound.

Sheriff’s officials say they found potential evidence of the stabbing at the casino and are speaking with the victim as the investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.