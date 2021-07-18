Sheriff’s Office: Pidgeon racing dispute results in shooting, stabbing with swords

ROBBINS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in the town of Robbins after a multi-week pigeon racing dispute erupted in violence two Saturdays ago, investigators said.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on the afternoon of July 10 near Acacia Street and Del Monte Avenue.

During their investigation, deputies said they learned a large crowd was gathered for a pigeon race in the area when, at 2:53 p.m., four vehicles pulled up to the crowd and multiple people with guns and swords got out and started shooting and stabbing people.

Deputies said three men were hurt in the attack.

One of the victims was shot multiple times and stabbed in the neck before being treated at Rideout Hospital. That victim is now at a UC Davis hospital and is in critical condition, according to deputies.

A second victim was shot in the foot while a third victim was shot in the thigh. Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The attackers drove off in their vehicles, one of which was described as a black Escalade.

Investigators said they learned the attack was related to another pigeon racing event that happened a few weeks before and were able to arrest at least two suspects.

Last week, deputies arrested Selma resident Karanjeet Singh and 22-year-old Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

“This is a complex investigation and my staff have been working non-stop to help bring resolution to the incident. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to put the pieces together and build a solid case,” said Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes in the release.

The sheriff’s office said other suspects have been identified and additional arrests are pending.

The sheriff’s office credits the Yuba City Police Department, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Selma Police Department for helping with their investigation.

This story is developing.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office investigation’s unit at 530-822-2310.