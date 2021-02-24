Sheriff’s office releases video, audio from deadly Cal Expo shootout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video and audio clips Wednesday morning of a deadly shootout at Cal Expo on Jan. 18.

Deputy Adam Gibson and K-9 Riley were killed, along with 46-year-old Robert Stephen Calderon, with whom deputies had exchanged gunfire. Another deputy was wounded.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had pulled over a vehicle that evening that matched the description of one sought in a string of thefts. Officials said the driver, later identified as Calderon, led deputies on a short chase that ended when Calderon hit a curb and chain-link fence in a Cal Expo parking lot.

Deputies commanded Calderon to get out of the vehicle and used less-lethal bean bag rounds to break the vehicle’s back window, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle’s windows were “heavily tinted,” sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassman said in the video release.

“He is digging around in the back seat. He’s reaching for a backpack,” a deputy is heard saying in the video.

A K-9 was then sent in through the back window and Calderon began firing. Calderon fired nine shots at deputies, Grassman said.

Several deputies returned fire.

Gibson was taken to the hospital in a patrol vehicle, where he later died. K-9 Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the video release, Grassman said Calderon had a .40 caliber Glock 27 semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine in the cupholder. He also had two grams of meth in his pockets, Grassman said.

The video release can be seen here.

The video clips in Wednesday’s release do not include body camera video. Some Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies in some specialized units began wearing cameras in mid-February, with Sheriff Scott Jones saying there would be a complete rollout in June.