Sheriff’s office reports possible sighting of man missing since 2010 in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A Bay Area man missing since 2010 may have been spotted in Woodland, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Officials said 30-year-old Jackson Alexander Miller was last seen on May 15, 2010 after leaving his family’s home in Cupertino. Two days later, his car was found in an employee parking lot near the Golden Gate Bridge. Miller’s wallet and other possessions were inside, but his keys were gone and there was no note, investigators said.

“There was some certainty that Jackson did not jump from the bridge, but it is still unknown,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Officials said Miller was reported to have anxiety and depression, and was taking medication on and off.

Nearly 11 years after Miller was last seen, a woman reported a man approached her outside a Target store in Woodland and asked for a cigarette and a ride to Sacramento on March 26. The woman did not give him a ride, investigators said.

The woman said the man told her he was a missing person and said his name was Jackson, according to officials.

The man was seen on surveillance video exiting the Target wearing black pajama pants with a shamrock pattern and a green pullover sweater.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts or the man seen at the Woodland Target is asked to contact the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office investigations division at 408-808-4500.