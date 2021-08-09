Sheriff’s Office: Rocklin man shoots at vehicle seven times

Photo: Placer County Sheriff’s Office

LOOMIS, Calif. (KXTL) — Police arrested a Rocklin man after investigating a 911 call from someone saying their car had been shot seven times.



Two bullets hit the vehicle’s windshield, investigators said, narrowly missing the driver and passenger as they approached a home in Loomis the early morning of August 2.

Isaac Blagg, 22, was arrested after he was seen driving past investigators while they interviewed people at the scene, deputies say. A handgun was recovered at the residence they believe to be used in the shooting.



Blagg faces charges relating to discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, delaying police and violating his post-release community supervision.