Sheriff’s Office: Sacramento deputy backs patrol SUV into cyclist while on duty

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy backed a patrol SUV into a bicyclist Wednesday morning before driving off to respond to a call.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the crash happened at 9 a.m. near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Retreat Way in Carmichael.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy was driving in reverse while responding to a call before they “unknowingly backed into an adult on a bicycle who was riding in the roadway,” according to the release.

The deputy continued in reverse pushing the cyclist over and across the sidewalk into some bushes before stopping against a curbed planter box at the sidewalk’s edge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy drove off to continue responding to the call and didn’t stop until a few minutes later when a witness to the crash notified authorities of what happened.

The sheriff’s office said the cyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the deputy or the cyclist but said the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division are investigating the crash.

This story is developing.