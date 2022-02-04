Sheriff’s office searching for man who robbed Olivehurst store at gunpoint

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — An Olivehurst convenience store was the target of an armed robbery early Friday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

(Photo courtesy Yuba County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives said, just before 6:30 a.m., a man wearing black and tan clothes entered Lally’s Gas and Food Mart, near Olivehurst and Sixth avenues. He then approached the cashier and demanded money from the cash register while showing a silver handgun.

Detectives describe the man as being between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with a yellow California logo, tan pants and white shoes with red soles.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are still searching for the armed robber and the gun.

They ask that anyone who has any information call the Yuba County Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.