Sheriff’s office searching for man who shot juvenile in North Highlands park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a juvenile was shot in the leg in a North Highlands park on Friday.

The male juvenile was shot in Oakdale Park off of Myrtle Avenue. The gunman left the scene, and no one is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.

No additional details were released by the sheriff’s office.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

Share this story

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News