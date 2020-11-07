Sheriff’s office searching for man who shot juvenile in North Highlands park

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a juvenile was shot in the leg in a North Highlands park on Friday.

The male juvenile was shot in Oakdale Park off of Myrtle Avenue. The gunman left the scene, and no one is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.

No additional details were released by the sheriff’s office.

