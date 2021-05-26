Sheriff’s office searching for North Highlands homicide suspect

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a North Highlands homicide suspect. (Courtesy SCSO)

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding someone suspected to be involved in a May 5 homicide

He was identified as 20-year-old Patrick Lavell Noied, and the sheriff’s office says he is considered armed and dangerous. 

Around 10:45 p.m. May 5, authorities received a call about a person who had collapsed on Amber Lane near College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying next to a car who had been shot at least once, the sheriff’s office reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding fire personnel. 

Anyone who sees Noied or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 and not attempt to contact him. 

