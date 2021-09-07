Sheriff’s office: Stockton man dies at hospital after being shot

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died at the hospital Monday after being shot in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about gunshots being fired on Flower Street near East Main Street around 1:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 33-year-old Antonio Gonzales of Stockton with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died.

No additional information about the victim or what led up to the shooting was released.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office and reference case no. 21-19528.

This story is developing.